J Mascis joins Weakened Friends on new song “Hate Mail”: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Dinosaur Jr. will kick off a new leg of US tour dates later this month. Before they hit the road, though, J Mascis has hopped on a new song from Maine indie rockers Weakened Friends.

Dubbed “Hate Mail”, it’s a spiky, fuzz-laden track with an equally thorny backstory, according to the band. “Hate Mail is a bye-bye-good-riddance-f-u-very-much breakup song,” they wrote on Facebook. “Not about a soured romance, necessarily, but more so about toxic ‘friendships’ that can contaminate the best parts of a person. This song is for anyone who has ever been gaslighted into questioning their own purpose, passions, sanity, or self-worth.”

In a press statement, Weakened Friends spoke further, explaining how they decided to involve the Dinosaur Jr. frontman:

“As we started work on ‘Hate Mail’, it was clear that the sentiment of the track needed to be confident, aggressive, and loud. We employed the obvious: fuzzy guitars, distorted vocals and some aptly placed yelling. This sentiment was taken even further with a guest appearance from the king of loud-as-fuck guitars himself, J Mascis!”

Hear it below.