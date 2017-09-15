Jamie Lee Curtis to play Laurie Strode in new Halloween movie

A new take on John Carpenter’s classic Halloween is in the works from David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Our Brand Is Crisis) and Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals), with Carpenter himself serving as an executive producer and creative consultant.

McBride has said the new Halloween won’t be a remake, but rather “it’s gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way. And for our mythology, we’re focusing mainly in the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there.” As such, they’re bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode for one “final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

In addition to the casting announcement, Carpenter also revealed a release date for the new Halloween: October 19th, 2018.

