Jamie xx shares video for his remix of The xx’s “On Hold”: Watch

The xx announced their return with their first album in five years, I See You, by releasing the single “On Hold” in November of last year. Now, the band’s resident producer/DJ Jamie xx has used that track for his first official remix in over four years.

Jamie’s reworking comes accompanied by a new visual from director Alasdair McLellan, who helmed the track’s original video. Like Jamie xx’s remix, his new version is a re-edit of the original, cutting things up to fit the new rhythm with a particular focus on the scenes of Jamie DJing a small, black-and-white house party. Check it out above.

The remix is available on a 12-inch limited to 1,000 pressings and backed with Four Tet’s remix of “A Violent Noise” from earlier this year; pre-orders are going on here. The xx also have an upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live scheduled for September 28th. That promo stop comes amidst fall tour dates supporting the Mercury Prize-nominated I See You, which also happens to be one of our favorite albums of the year (so far). Find the band’s updated itinerary below.

The xx 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

09/29 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight ^

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre ^

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre ^

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square ^

10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Fest

11/17-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

01/11 – Aukland, NZ @ Trusts Arena

01/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

^ = w/ Perfume Genius