Japandroids rock out in Europe in new “North East South West” video: Watch

Japandroids return today with a new music video for “North East South West”, a highlight off this year’s Near to the Wild Heart of Life LP. Only the second clip of the band’s career, it plays out like a visual documentary of one week’s worth of touring in Europe.

There are onstage moments of sweat and raucous, chill backstage hangs, and behind-the-scenes footage from various plane and train rides. As the Canadian two-piece explains in a press release, it’s meant to be a sequel to “The House That Heaven Built” video, which chronicled one of Japandroids’ American tours.

“Our first and only previous music video, for ‘The House That Heaven Built’, was originally designed simply to document one week in the life of Japandroids on tour in America. But as time went by, it inadvertently became not only the best visual document of Japandroids in 2012, but of the whole Celebration Rock era. Directed by Jim Larson, it captured all the action of the road, and offered a brief glimpse into the lives we led for nearly two straight years.

Conceived as a sequel, this video, very appropriately for ‘North East South West’, documents another week in the life of Japandroids on tour, this time in Europe. Filmed primarily in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, Jim Larson returns to the road to capture what has changed in the preceding years (and what hasn’t).”

Check it out up above.

Near to the Wild Heart of Life, the band’s third full-length to date, dropped in January. Next month, Japandroids launch a month-long North American tour, featuring gigs alongside Cloud Nothings and Ty Segall and an appearance at Foo Fighters’ CALJAM 2017.

Japandroids 2017 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CALJAM 2017

10/13 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom ^

10/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall ^

10/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre ^

10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre ^

10/19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion ^

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

10/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre ^

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre ^

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor ^

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater ^

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic ^

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

11/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA ^

11/11 – McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dada ^

11/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

# = w/ Ty Segall

^ = w/ Cloud Nothings