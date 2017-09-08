Jared Leto partially blinded himself for role in Blade Runner 2049

Jared Leto was pretty great in “Nexus: 2036”, one of three short films created in conjunction with the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049. His character, blind android manufacturer Niander Wallace, is creepy as hell. And Leto’s performance? Compelling. It’s a shame, then, that we have to suffer through more bullshit about how “method” he is. We all saw how well that worked out for his turn as the Suicide Squad’s Joker.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Leto reveals he “blinded himself” by wearing contact lenses that made his eyes look opaque while also limiting his visibility. He apparently needed to be guided around the set, no doubt by some thankless intern that really hoped there was more to Hollywood than this.

Apparently, he was pulling this shit even before principle photography began. Director Denis Villeneuve described his first camera test, “He could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple, Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears.”

So, hey, at least Villeneuve dug it. “He really created something,” he added. “Every time Jared came on set, it was a boost of energy, tension and excitement.”

According to Leto, however, the whole “partial blindness” thing wasn’t all that special. “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before,” Leto said. Okay, buddy.

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista, all of whom were likely very charmed by Leto’s process. The movie hits theaters on October 6th.