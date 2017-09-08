Jared Leto sings tribute medley to honor Bowie, Prince, Cornell, Bennington: Watch

Over the past few years, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto has been in the spotlight more for playing the Joker in Suicide Squad than his music, so it’s easy to forget his talents as a singer. Recently, Leto gave a reminder during a performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Backed by a choir and acoustic guitar, the eccentric actor and singer paid tribute to several great musicians we’ve lost over the past few years by playing a medley of their songs.

While sporting a pink beanie and leather jacket, a subdued Leto deftly combined together Prince’s “Purple Rain”, David Bowie’s “Heroes”, George Michael’s “Freedom”, Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, and Linkin Park’s “Crawling”.

In August, 30 Seconds to Mars returned with a new single, “Walk on Water”, and its accompanying video. Leto hasn’t put his acting career completely aside, though. He’s set to appear in the forthcoming Blade Runner 2049 film, and will reprise his Joker role in a forthcoming team-up film with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.