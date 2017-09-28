JAY-Z, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez to play TIDAL X: Brooklyn 2017 benefit concert

Photo by Ben Kaye

Today, TIDAL has announced the full lineup for its third annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert. Set to take place October 17th in the borough’s Barclays Center, the event will boast performances from JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Vic Mensa, Yo Gotti, Joey Bada$$, Fifth Harmony, ASAP Ferg, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

Other artists scheduled to take the stage: Kaskade, Daddy Yankee, Jessie Reyez, Iggy Azalea, Willow Smith, Belly, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, and Chris Brown. Local radio personality Angie Martinez will host the concert, and Hamilton star Lin Manuel-Miranda and other longtime New Yorker Rosie Perez are expected to make cameo appearances. Beyoncé was rumored to also be headlining alongside husband JAY-Z, but representatives have since quashed those claims.

100% of all ticket sales will benefit organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the recent horrific natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, and the countless earthquakes that have rocked Mexico the last few weeks. The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, and Direct Relief are among the charities involved, as are One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico. The concert’s sponsor, BACARDI rum, has already pledged to donate $1.3 million to these places.

For more information on TIDAL X: Brooklyn, including ticket details, head here.