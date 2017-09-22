JAY-Z pays tribute to Chester Bennington with “Numb/Encore” on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge: Watch

Following a five-year absence, JAY-Z returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Friday morning. In honor of his late friend, Chester Bennington, the rapper performed his Linkin Park mashup “Numb/Encore”, which you can find embedded up top.

JAY-Z also showcased the 4:44 track, “Family Feud”, and spoke to host Clara Amfo about fatherhood, reflected upon his career, and addressed Black Lives Matter. Watch below.

In other news, JAY-Z’s TIDAL streaming service has announced its third annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert today. All net proceeds will be donated to natural disaster relief and recovery organizations including Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, and more.

The benefit is set to take place on October 17th at Barclays Center with longtime New York radio personality Angie Martinez hosting the event. The lineup of performers is currently unknown at this time — according to Variety, Beyonce’s rep has denied a report that she and JAY-Z will be headlining the event. TIDAL members can buy tickets starting today at noon here. Tickets open up to the general public via Ticketmaster on September 26th.

Following an appearance on the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live and sets at Austin City Limits, JAY-Z will head out on a North American tour in support of 4:44 with tour opener Vic Mensa. He won’t, however, be headlining the Super Bowl next year.