John Carpenter returns to director’s chair to helm new video for “Christine”: Watch

Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter is set to release Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, a compilation album featuring re-recorded versions of 13 past musical compositions. Included on the tracklist is his theme to his 1983 adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine, and Carpenter himself directed the accompanying video, marking his first narrative work since 2010’s The Ward.
Unlike that film, however, this video actually feels like it’s coming from the old Carpenter, complete with all the wide shots and cerulean blue cinematography that were once trademarks of his most celebrated works. Once again, the ol’ Plymouth Fury is back in action, prowling the streets for flesh and blood. This time around, however, it’s not Keith Gordon behind the wheel, but the Master of Horror himself.
Watch the video above, consult the tracklist below, and peep his tour dates shortly after.
Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Tracklist:
01. In the Mouth of Madness
02. Assault on Precinct 13
03. The Fog
04. Prince of Darkness
05. Santiago (Vampires)
06. Escape From New York
07. Halloween
08. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)
09. They Live
10. The Thing
11. Starman
12. Dark Star
13. Christine
John Carpenter 2017 Tour Dates:
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/02 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/07 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
11/19 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre