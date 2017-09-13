John Carpenter returns to director’s chair to helm new video for “Christine”: Watch

Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter is set to release Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, a compilation album featuring re-recorded versions of 13 past musical compositions. Included on the tracklist is his theme to his 1983 adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine, and Carpenter himself directed the accompanying video, marking his first narrative work since 2010’s The Ward.

(Ranking: Every John Carpenter Movie from Worst to Best)

Unlike that film, however, this video actually feels like it’s coming from the old Carpenter, complete with all the wide shots and cerulean blue cinematography that were once trademarks of his most celebrated works. Once again, the ol’ Plymouth Fury is back in action, prowling the streets for flesh and blood. This time around, however, it’s not Keith Gordon behind the wheel, but the Master of Horror himself.

Watch the video above, consult the tracklist below, and peep his tour dates shortly after.

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Tracklist:

01. In the Mouth of Madness

02. Assault on Precinct 13

03. The Fog

04. Prince of Darkness

05. Santiago (Vampires)

06. Escape From New York

07. Halloween

08. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)

09. They Live

10. The Thing

11. Starman

12. Dark Star

13. Christine

John Carpenter 2017 Tour Dates:

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/02 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/07 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

11/19 – Syracuse, NY @ The Palace Theatre