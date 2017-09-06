Joyce Manor and Wavves announce North American co-headlining tour

Joyce Manor photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi / Wavves photo by Heather Kaplan

Lace up those Vans ’cause two of pop punk’s premier acts are hitting the road together this fall. Today, Joyce Manor and Wavves have announced a North American co-headlining tour that’s set to run from October 20th to November 22nd.

Cities such as San Diego, Santa Fe, Dallas, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Denver will play host to the rockin’ bill. Openers include Los Angeles punks French Vanilla and Joyce Manor label mates Culture Abuse

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Consult the full itinerary below. The trek is in continued support of Joyce Manor’s last full-length, 2016’s Cody, and Wavves’ You’re Welcome LP, which dropped in May.

Joyce Manor and Wavves 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/24 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *

10/29 – Houston, TX @ Numbers *

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #

10/31 – Mobile, AL @ Merry Widow #

11/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

11/03 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall #

11/04 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm #

11/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

11/11 – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown #

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

11/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

11/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Vega #

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

11/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue #

11/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre #

* = w/ French Vanilla

# = w/ Culture Abuse

Revisit Cody cut “Fake I.D.” and You’re Welcome track “Million Enemies”: