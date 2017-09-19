Juicy J releases new mixtape Highly Intoxicated: Stream/download

In May, Juicy J released his Gas Face mixtape, which featured contributions from Lil Wayne and Quavo. Now, the Three Six Mafia MC is popping bottles with his newly revealed follow-up project, Highly Intoxicated. Stream it below and/or download it via DatPiff.

Spanning 18 fresh tracks, the tape sees Juicy J teaming up with big rap names like ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, and XXXTentacion, among others. New Orleans-based two-piece $uicideboy$ handle a good chunk of the production on Highly Intoxicated, with veterans Mike WiLL Made-It (Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar), Southside (Drake, Future), and TM88 (Young Thug, Big Boi) providing additional assistance.

It’s worth noting that although Juicy J has dropped two mixtapes in 2017, fans are still patiently waiting for his next proper full-length, Rubba Band Business: The Album. The follow-up to 2013’s Stay Trippy was originally supposed to come out last fall, with the rapper even lining up a tour in support of the collection.

Highly Intoxicated Mixtape Artwork:

Highly Intoxicated Tracklist:

01. Intro (prod. by $uicideboy$)

02. Highly Intoxicated (prod. by Juicy J & Crazy Mike)

03. Show Time (feat. XXXTentacion, prod. by Southside)

04. Bitch From the Gram (prod. by $uicideboy$)

05. That Ain’t You (prod. by $uicideboy$)

06. Freaky (feat. ASAP Rocky & $uicideboy$, prod. by Chase Davis, DJ Smoky666 & $uicideboy$)

07. Dope Fiend (prod. by Tarentino)

08. D’Usse & Ciroc (feat. Smokepurpp, prod. by TM88)

09. Big Tymer (prod. by TM88 & Key Wane)

10. Kamasutra (feat. Cardi B, prod. by Resource & Mike WiLL Made-It)

11. Dats What I Thought (prod. by $uicideboy$)

12. Call My Lawyer (prod. by $uicideboy$)

13. Up There (feat. YKOM, prod by $uicideboy$)

14. Watch Money Fall (feat. Rick Ross & Project Pat, prod. by Juicy J & Crazy Mike)

15. Always High (feat. Wiz Khalifa, prod. by Juicy J & Crazy Mike)

16. Petty (feat. Project Pat & Go, prod. by $uicideboy$)

17. Get Back (feat. T Shyne & Slim Jxmmi, prod. by Wheezy & TM88)

18. What Did I Do (prod. by $uicideboy$)