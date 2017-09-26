Menu
Julian Casablancas + the Voidz perform new material at secret show: Watch

The band plays the Moroccan Lounge in L.A. under the name YouTube Comments

by
on September 26, 2017, 11:40am
Photo by Robert Altman

Julian Casablancas + the Voidz made their return this past weekend, performing a secret show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles under the moniker “YouTube Comments.” The band is gearing up for both a new record and a tour of South America, and they used the intimate show as an opportunity to test out some new material. Check out crowd shot videos below:

Foolian Casablancas tribute #juliancasablancas #jcandthevoidz #moroccanlounge

A post shared by 👽 (@wil_enjoi) on

The show marked Julian Casablancas + the Void’s return to the stage for the first time since 2015. Their still untitled new album will serve as the follow-up to their debut LP, Tyranny, was released in 2014. Check out JC+TV’s announced tour dates below:

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Medellin, CO @ Breakfast
10/08 – Barranquilla, CO @ Antigua Casa Estrella
10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Armando Records
10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula
10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia
10/21 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
10/22 – Cordoba, AR @ Plaza de la Musica
10/25 – Montevido, UY @ La Trastienda Samsung
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six

 

