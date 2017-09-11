Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz announce 2017 tour dates

The band's live return comes in advance of a new studio album

by
on September 11, 2017, 2:25pm
0 comments

Photo by Robert Altman

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz are back.

The Strokes frontman has reactivated his experimental rock side-project for a string of tour dates in October. They’ll tour South America before heading north for an appearance at The Growlers Six music festival in Los Angeles, California on October 29th.

These shows mark JC + TV return to the stage for the first time since 2015 and come in advance of a new studio album. Their debut album, Tyranny, was released in 2014.

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Medellin, CO @ Breakfast
10/08 – Barranquilla, CO @ Antigua Casa Estrella
10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Armando Records
10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula
10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia
10/21 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
10/22 – Cordoba, AR @ Plaza de la Musica
10/25 – Montevido, UY @ La Trastienda Samsung
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six

Previous Story
The Replacements share live version of “I’m in Trouble” from For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986: Stream
Next Story
Woman murdered at UK’s Bestival, 28-year-old man arrested
No comments
More Stories