Julian Casablancas + The Voidz announce 2017 tour dates

Photo by Robert Altman

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz are back.

The Strokes frontman has reactivated his experimental rock side-project for a string of tour dates in October. They’ll tour South America before heading north for an appearance at The Growlers Six music festival in Los Angeles, California on October 29th.

These shows mark JC + TV return to the stage for the first time since 2015 and come in advance of a new studio album. Their debut album, Tyranny, was released in 2014.

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Medellin, CO @ Breakfast

10/08 – Barranquilla, CO @ Antigua Casa Estrella

10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Armando Records

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula

10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia

10/21 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

10/22 – Cordoba, AR @ Plaza de la Musica

10/25 – Montevido, UY @ La Trastienda Samsung

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six