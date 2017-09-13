Justin Bieber told Marilyn Manson “I made you relevant again” with repurposed t-shirt

Justin Bieber now considers himself a man of God, but it was not too long ago that the pop singer identified more with the antichrist known as Marilyn Manson. A repurposed Manson t-shirt featuring the phrase “Bigger Than Satan … Bieber” was sold for $195 at a luxury retailer Barneys. At the time, the t-shirt’s designer, Fear of God, was adamant that Manson had given him and Bieber permission to “reinterpret” the original image. However, in a new interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson offers a different account.

Manson says that when he first met Bieber “he was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.'” “Bad mistake to say to me,” Manson adds.

“The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do ‘Beautiful People’,” Manson recounts, at which point Bieber confused that the t-shirt “was his idea.” Manson never intended to perform with Bieber, but “he believed that I’d show up, because he was that stupid.”

Manson says he eventually “took all the proceeds from those shirts from him. They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’

“He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson says of Bieber. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok? (laughs) Alright? So stand down son.”

Manson is set to release his new album, Heaven Upside Down, on October 6th. Earlier this week, he released the latest single, “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”.