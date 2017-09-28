Justin Timberlake covers Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE” live: Watch

Photos by Amanda Koellner (Timberlake) and Philip Cosores (Lamar)

When you’re multi-talented superstar the likes of Justin Timberlake, live shows present an opportunity to show off your range with surprising cover songs, and JT has begun peppering his sets in 2017 with Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE”. Appropriately, Timberlake has been segueing into the tune near the end of performances of his classic “Cry Me A River”. A standout track from, DAMN., Lamar’s album chock full of them, “HUMBLE” adds a bit of bite to Timberlake’s musical tell-off, and the two tunes meld effortlessly in the live setting.

“HUMBLE” isn’t the only high-profile cover Timberlake has been working into his live set since returning to the stage at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival (of which he was a producer) and the Concert for Charlottesville this weekend; he’s also opened both of those performances with a stirring rendition of Sam Cooke’s immortal “A Change Is Gonna Come”, a song unfortunately rendered as poignant as ever during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking of Justin Timberlake hopping on other people’s songs, the singer recently appeared on Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete and Gold after getting drunk with Dave Grohl in a studio parking lot. One can only begin to imagine who he might bring out for his Super Bowl Halftime performance next year.