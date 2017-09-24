Justin Timberlake covers Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”: Watch

Feature photo by Amanda Koellner

Justin Timberlake played his first full US performance of 2017 at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday. To open his headlining set, the pop singer covered Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”.

Although Timberlake didn’t explain why he chose to cover the 1960s civil rights movement anthem, the Memphis native was likely warming up for his performance at today’s unity concert in Charlottesville, Virginia. The timing also shows solidarity with the ongoing social injustice protests during the Trump presidency, including 45’s recent denunciation of kneeling players during the national anthem. Watch the passionate cover above.

Artists joining Timberlake at Dave Matthews Band’s star-studded A Concert for Charlottesville include Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant, The Roots, Chris Stapleton, and other surprise guests.

Recently, Timberlake appeared on Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete and Gold after getting drunk with Dave Grohl in a studio parking lot.