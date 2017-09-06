Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Dave Matthews Band to perform at free Concert for Charlottesville

Photos by Amanda Koellner (Justin Timberlake) and Maja Smiejowska (Pharrell)

In the wake of the horrific act of domestic terrorism Charlottesville, Virginia, it’s felt like the nation is more divided than ever. Now, Dave Matthews Band is standing up for its hometown with a call for unity in the form of the star-studded A Concert for Charlottesville.

Joining DMB on stage will be Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant, The Roots, Chris Stapleton, and other surprise guests. Scheduled for September 24th at University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium, the event will be free for residents of Charlottesville and UVA students and faculty. If you qualify, simply register via the event’s website by September 11th at noon EST (a $7.50 handling fee will be required if you are granted tickets). After that, a limited allotment of tickets will be available fee-free at a walk-up box office at John Paul Jones Arena beginning September 15th at 10:00 AM EST.

The concert is billed as “an evening of music and unity” and is not, by definition, a benefit show. Still, the organizers encourage donations to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Money from the fund will go towards victims, their families, and first responders of the violence that took over Charlottesville on August 11th and 12th, as well as organizations that promote “healing, unity, and justice locally and nationwide.” You can make donations here.