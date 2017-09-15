Kali Uchis returns to her Colombian home in video for “Nuestro Planeta”: Watch

Indie pop singer Kali Uchis has shared the visuals for her new single with reggaeton artist Reykon, “Nuestro Planeta”. The chilled out track finds Uchis singing in Spanish, so it’s fitting that she returned to her hometown of Medellin, Colombia for the video shoot.

“I wanted to shoot this video in the same place we made the song,” the singer said in a press release. “It’s an extension of the last video I shot in my hometown in Colombia, ‘Ridin Round’.” That 2015 single had a far more lively vibe, and the video reflected that with a street-party atmosphere. For the “Nuestro Planeta” clip, director Daniel Sannwald highlights the song’s cooler temperature by setting the nighttime scene with some slick motorcycle riders and neon lights. Check it out up above.

“Nuestra Planeta” comes from Uchis’ upcoming Fool’s Paradise, though no release date for the record has officially been announced.