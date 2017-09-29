Kamaiyah lives the good life in the video for new song “Successful”: Watch

Kamaiyah spent the summer impressing audiences at festivals like San Francisco’s Outside Lands and The Meadows in New York City. Now that fall’s settled in, the Oakland rapper is back with a new song titled “Successful” and its corresponding music video.

As one might gather from its name, this latest offering finds Kamaiyah in a celebratory mood as she recalls her path to fame. At one point, she mentions how she “had to build myself up,” perhaps a nice nod to her previous female empowerment single, “Build You Up”, from July.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

In the clip, directed by past collaborator Damien Sandoval, Kamaiyah shows us what prosperity looks like: glistening gold chains, pricey jet skis, stacks on stacks on stacks, and the kind of liquor you’d only ever order maybe once in a lifetime. Check it out below.

“Successful” is presumably off Kamaiyah’s upcoming Don’t Ever Get It Twisted album, which has yet to receive a release date (judging by her tweet below, it may be a label issue). Her breakthrough mixtape, A Good Night in the Ghetto, came out last year.

I leaked the video for my fans I don't care about the backlash that comes with it y'all hold me down I'm not disappointing y'all again 🙅🏾 — ill yaya (@itskamaiyah) September 29, 2017