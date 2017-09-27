Kamasi Washington previews new EP with soothing song “Desire”: Stream

Photo by Nina Corcoran

This Friday, September 29th, Kamasi Washington returns with a new EP dubbed, Harmony of Difference. The follow-up to 2015’s The Epic and first release for label Young Turks collects six songs that celebrate the idea of contrast.

“I wanted to do something that celebrates the differences that we have amongst each other,” the acclaimed saxophonist told WeTransfer. “We always look at it as a burden, but it’s really a blessing.”

“Harmony of Difference is a six-song suite – the first part is five songs in a row and part six is us playing the five songs at the same time,” he added. “You hear these pieces and like them and enjoy them as individuals, but then they come together. The sixth piece is a shared experience. I hope that the metaphor works and it makes people think about what that reality is.”

Already the Flying Lotus and Thundercat associate has treated fans to the sixth piece, “Truth”, which has quickly become one of this year’s best songs so far. Today, he’s sharing another track in “Desire”. While listeners might’ve heard Washington incorporate the song into the “Truth” tapestry earlier this year, now we can hear it in its soothing standalone form. Hear it over on WeTransfer.

In support of Harmony of Difference, Washington will tour North America beginning in November.