Kamasi Washington reveals new Harmony of Difference EP: Stream/download

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Today, Kamasi Washington returns with a new EP, Harmony of Difference. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Epic and first release for label Young Turks features six songs that celebrate the idea of contrast. “I wanted to do something that celebrates the differences that we have amongst each other,” the acclaimed saxophonist told WeTransfer. “We always look at it as a burden, but it’s really a blessing.”

“Harmony of Difference is a six-song suite – the first part is five songs in a row and part six is us playing the five songs at the same time,” he added. “You hear these pieces and like them and enjoy them as individuals, but then they come together. The sixth piece is a shared experience. I hope that the metaphor works and it makes people think about what that reality is.”

Washington, a collaborator of both Flying Lotus and Thundercat, previewed the EP with two early tracks, “Desire”, and one of 2017’s best, “Truth”. He’ll tour behind the release with a North American trek that kicks off in November.

Harmony of Difference EP Artwork:

Harmony of Difference Tracklist:

01. Desire

02. Humility

03. Knowledge

04. Perspective

05. Integrity

06. Truth