Karen O and Parquet Courts guest on Daniele Luppi’s new song “Talisa”: Stream

Parquet Courts photo by Ben Kaye

Italian composer Daniele Luppi has been known to stack his releases with high-profile guests. In 2011, he and Danger Mouse dropped Rome, a joint album featuring contributions from Jack White and Norah Jones. For his next full-length, MILANO, Luppi has wrangled up Parquet Courts and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O.

We got a taste of this collaboration on last month’s “Soul and Cigarette”, featuring Parquet Courts. Today, Luppi has rolled out “Talisa”, which sees all three acts combining forces. According to a press statement, the track is “a love letter to Talisa Soto, the model and actress who was a dear friend and muse of revered designer Gianni Versace.”

“For Talisa’s lyrics, Karen and I dreamed up a fantasy photoshoot, a la Antonioni’s Blow Up,” Luppi explained. “We imagined a scenario where Talisa is on set in a fantastical couture creation and Gianni himself is the photographer. We wanted to capture the excitement, vibrancy and fast lane life of Milano in the 80s, draped in fashion and models, as cliché as that may seem.” Hear it below.

MILANO is due October 27th via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records.