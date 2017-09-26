Kendrick Lamar joins Rich the Kid on new song “New Freezer”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Kendrick Lamar knows a thing or two about how to drop a high-quality feature. This year alone has seen the Compton MC guest on tracks by Future (“Mask Off” remix), SZA (“Doves in the Wind”), and DJ Slay (“Cold Summer”).

For his latest collaboration, Kung Fu Kenny hops on “New Freezer”, a new track from Rich the Kid. As bass rattles beneath them, the two rappers toss out lines so icy and boastful their competition is sure to feel the chill. Rich flexes his car, diamond, and jet stashes (“Hop off a jet to a check when I land”), while Kendrick has his eyes set on future stacks (“I never sleep, I gotta eat, I gotta dance/ I Milly Rock when I get that advance/ Talkin’ to Top about business again”).

Hear it below.

Rich the Kid recently signed with Interscope Records following the release of two 2017 mixtapes, The Rich Forever Way and Rich Forever 3, which debuted on the Billboard 200. This past week, Kendrick’s “HUMBLE.” single was remixed by Skrillex.