Kesha delivers powerful “Praying” performance on Ellen: Watch

Kesha made her triumphant return to late-night TV last month when she performed “Praying” on The Tonight Show. The pop singer, back in the spotlight again following a series of egregious legal battles with producer Dr. Luke, also performed the hit single during an appearance on Ellen this afternoon.

Accompanied by brightly glowing lights as well as two string musicians, Kesha graciously belted out the powerful track. Throughout, she exuded a noticeable sense of liberation, especially when singing the line, “I had to learn how to fight for myself/ And we both know all the truth I could tell.” Check it out above.

“Praying” is off Kesha’s first album since 2012, Rainbow, which dropped a few weeks ago. In support, she’ll be touring North America until early November. She’s expected to play on Ellen again next week, accompanying Macklemore on their collaborative song “Good Old Days”.