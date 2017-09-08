Menu
King Krule announce new album The Ooz, due out in October

The record will be Archy Marshall's first under the King Krule moniker since 2013

by
on September 08, 2017, 6:02pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

Archy Marshall, aka King Krule, has announced a new record entitled, The Ooz. The album, out on October 13th via True Panther Sounds/XL, will be Marshall’s first full length under the King Krule moniker since 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon. Marshall has been easing his King Krule project back into the spotlight as of late, with a guest appearance on Mount Kimbie’s new record and last month’s drowsy jazz-infused single “Czech One”.

Although The Ooz is the first new album from King Krule in four years Marshall has remained busy, releasing a 2015 album under his own name and teaming up with his brother for a project called A New Place 2 Drown. Last year, he debuted a new musical persona, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, and released the fuzzed-out single “FEEL SAFE 88 (just say no)”, a song befitting such a wildly named project.

Further details on The Ooz are scant at this point, but you can pre-order the “Czech One” 7-inch here. King Krule has a massive world tour planned to coincide with the new record’s release, check out those dates and the surrealistic video for “Czech One” below.

King Krule 2017 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/05 – Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival
11/20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
11/21 – London, UK @ Koko
11/22 – London, UK @ Koko
11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/26 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris
11/28 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
11/29 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
11/30 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck
12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
12/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Acade

