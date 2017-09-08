King Krule announce new album The Ooz, due out in October

Photo by Philip Cosores

Archy Marshall, aka King Krule, has announced a new record entitled, The Ooz. The album, out on October 13th via True Panther Sounds/XL, will be Marshall’s first full length under the King Krule moniker since 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon. Marshall has been easing his King Krule project back into the spotlight as of late, with a guest appearance on Mount Kimbie’s new record and last month’s drowsy jazz-infused single “Czech One”.

Although The Ooz is the first new album from King Krule in four years Marshall has remained busy, releasing a 2015 album under his own name and teaming up with his brother for a project called A New Place 2 Drown. Last year, he debuted a new musical persona, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, and released the fuzzed-out single “FEEL SAFE 88 (just say no)”, a song befitting such a wildly named project.

Further details on The Ooz are scant at this point, but you can pre-order the “Czech One” 7-inch here. King Krule has a massive world tour planned to coincide with the new record’s release, check out those dates and the surrealistic video for “Czech One” below.

King Krule 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/05 – Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/11 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival

11/20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

11/21 – London, UK @ Koko

11/22 – London, UK @ Koko

11/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/26 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris

11/28 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

11/29 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/30 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

12/01 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

12/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/11 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

12/13 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Acade