King Krule details new album, The Ooz, shares “Dum Surfer” music video: Watch

Photo by Frank Lebon

Last week, Archy Marshall announced his latest King Krule album, The Ooz, due out October 13th through True Panther Sounds/XL. The English musician is back today with even more details on the LP, as well as new song “Dum Surfer” and its corresponding music video.

The Ooz, Marshall’s first full-length under the King Krule name since 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, spans a hefty 19 songs. Tracks include such titles as “Biscuit Town”, “Slush Puppy”, “Emergency Blimp”, “Half Man Half Shark”, and the early single, “Czech One”.

“Drifting and seeping through the cracks of South London like the album title, King Krule casts an unflinching eye over his kingdom, transforming his observations of all the disorientation and heartbreak of his youth into piercing narratives and poetry that are both startlingly honest and brutally beautiful,” a press statement for the album reads. “With The OOZ, Marshall finally takes the crown as poet laureate for the dazed and confused generation, painting a bleak and sometimes harrowing picture of a rapidly splintering city.”

Offering a further peek into The Ooz is “Dum Surfer”, a bluesy, lo-fi cut. For its official visual, directed by Brother Willis, a zombie-like Marshall fronts a band of dead musicians as they play a gig in a restaurant. Check it out below.

Since his last King Krule album, Marshall has logged time in the studio on behalf of his other projects: a 2015 album under his own name, a project called A New Place 2 Drown in conjunction with his brother, and a musical alias awesomely named The Return of Pimp Shrimp.

Marshall will support the upcoming record with a massive world tour that kicks off next month.

The Ooz Artwork:

The Ooz Tracklist:

01. Biscuit Town

02. The Locomotive

03. Dum Surfer

04. Slush Puppy

05. Bermondsey Bosom (Left)

06. Logos

07. Sublunary

08. Lonely Blue

09. Cadet Limbo

10. Emergency Blimp

11. Czech One

12. (A Slide In) New Drugs

13. Vidual

14. Bermondsey Bosom (Right)

15. Half Man Half Shark

16. The Cadet Leaps

17. The Ooz

18. Midnight 01 (Deep Sea Diver)

19. La Lune