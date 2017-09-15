Knox Fortune announces debut album, Paradise, shares “24 Hours”: Stream

Photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Knox Fortune has become a fixture in Chicago’s hip-hop music scene in just a few short years. Most recently, the Grammy-winning artist/producer has collaborated with the likes of Joey Purp (iiiDrops) and KAMI (Just Like the Movies), and even a scored a spot on Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book cut “All Night”. Now, Knox Fortune is eyeing center stage, as he’s gearing up to release his debut album, Paradise.

Due out next Friday, September 22nd, the collection features 11 tracks and two familiar faces in Joey Purp and KAMI. New special guests include fellow locals Will Miller of Whitney and Twin Peaks’ Colin Croom and Cadien Lake. Additional contributions come courtesy of Nico Segal, fka Donnie Trumpet, and Lido.

Knox Fortune offered up a preview of Paradise with the early summer track “Lil’ Thing”. He’s broken off another single today in “24 Hours”, which can be heard down below.

A fan of both audio and visuals, Knox Fortune helmed all the artwork associated with Paradise.

Paradise Artwork:

Paradise Tracklist:

01. No Dancing

02. Lil’ Thing

03. Help Myself

04. Stars

05. Torture

06. 24 Hours

07. I Don’t Wanna Talk About It

08. Strange Days (feat. KAMI)

09. Stun (feat. Joey Purp)

10. Keep You Close

11. Spill