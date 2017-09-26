Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett share video for sweet new collaborative track “Continental Breakfast”: Watch

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett will release their collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, on October 13th via Matadaor. They shared the video for the album’s lead single, “Over Everything”, late last month, and now they’re back with another offering from the joint effort.

Entitled “Continental Breakfast”, the new single is a sweet celebration of their overseas friendship. It features some of the most honest and unguarded lyrics you’re likely to hear, as the two guitar maestros sing of their joys and minor daily insecurities over gentle guitar progressions. Directed by Danny Cohen, the accompanying visuals feel like video letters Vile and Barnett might send to each other to keep their friendship up to date. There are shots of them hanging with their friends and families, tooling with their instruments, and exploring their home areas. It all feels like a very open invitation into this lovely platonic relationship, and you can watch it up above.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

Beginning in early October, Vile and Barnett will take their joint act on tour. They’ll be accompanied by The Sea Lice, which is comprised of Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Katie Larkin (Sky Larkin), and Rob Laakso (The Violators).