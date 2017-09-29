L7 return with scorching, anti-Trump single, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago”: Stream

Grunge icons L7 have been touring on and off over the last few years after having reunited its core lineup in 2015. Since then, the band has released a documentary, L7: Pretend We’re Dead, and teased the possibility of new music. Now, the band has shared its first post-reunion single, and it’s a scorcher.

Called “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago”, the three-minute burner crackles with jagged guitars and waves of distortion. In it, the band envisions Donald Trump’s notorious Florida resort crumbling around him as he tweets. “S.O.S. from the golden throne/Mogul’s in deep shit, he’s all alone/It’s not good, a riot in fact/ The whole friggin’ country club is under attack,” Donita Sparks sings through the chaos. Listen to it below.

“We knew we wanted to make some new L7 music, but also didn’t want the pressure or expectation of that First Track weightiness so we went for pure fun and absurdity.” explains Sparks in a press release. “The lyrical musicality of the word Mar-a-Lago just lent itself to an inspired song of these crazy assed times.”

She elaborates on the song in a new interview with Pitchfork. “[I]t’s the bands that stick their necks out that get the most fucking shit, and we’ve gotten that before. ‘Hey, is this the first track we want to come out with? Are we sure we can handle the trolls? Are we ready to be called fat and ugly and old?’ But then we were like, ‘Fuck, yes.’ Everybody gave it a thumbs up. Making fun of your government is a tradition older than this country, and that’s what this track is.”

Listen to it below.

The band has promised a second single for later this fall to be released, like this one, via Don Giovanni Records.

L7: Pretend We’re Dead is currently in the midst of a U.S. theatrical run, and will arrive on Blu-ray/VOD on October 13th. The band will also be playing a few LA shows over the next few weeks. See those dates and a trailer for the documentary below.

L7 2017 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba