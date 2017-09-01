La La Land’s Damien Chazelle brings new musical series The Eddy to Netflix

Whether you loved, hated, or (gasp!) had no particularly strong feelings on La La Land , it was indisputably one of 2016’s most buzzed-about films. Damien Chazelle’s love letter to old Hollywood, jazz standards, and the musical genre ended up becoming a hit across the board, from its major success with audiences to a Best Picture win a bunch of Oscars, including a Best Director win that saw Chazelle become the youngest filmmaker to ever win the award.

Needless to say, Chazelle’s one of the hotter names in the industry right now, especially given that he’s still under 30 and only going to get better. But as he prepares to go into production on his Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, he’s managed to land another project at what’s rapidly becoming the go-to home for filmmakers who want to work against the grain: Netflix. The Eddy will begin as an eight-episode series, executive produced and partially directed by Chazelle, about a Parisian nightclub, and its owner and musicians and other eclectic inhabitants.

The series will be filmed in Paris, and although details are otherwise still scarce as of this writing, it seems like a perfect transition for Chazelle after the Technicolor melancholy of La La Land. It’s unknown when the series will go into production or premiere on Netflix, but we have a feeling that this may well be the breakout, music-driven success that the streaming service was chasing with the great-but-underwatched The Get Down. That’s to say nothing of the fact that even Oscar winners are now taking their clout to the small(er) screen.