Lady Gaga forced to postpone European tour because of “severe physical pain”

Late last week, Lady Gaga canceled her appearance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio Festival after being hospitalized with “severe physical pain” as a result of her fibromyalgia. Now, the illness is having a greater impact on her performance schedule, as she’s postponed her upcoming European tour under the advice of her doctors.
Coming in support of last year’s Joanne, the trek was scheduled to launch September 22nd in Barcelona, Spain and stretch 13 shows culminating in a Cologne, Germany concert on October 28th. Though no new dates have been confirmed, promoter Live Nation is advising fans to keep their tickets “pending the announcement of additional information once it is available.”
In a statement released to Instagram, Gaga expressed her disappointment in having to postpone the dates and responded to people who suggest she’s “being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.” “I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are… keeping me from what I love the most in the world: Performing for my fans,” she wrote.
Live Nation also released a statement explaining that “expert medical professionals” recommended the postponement. The promoter said Gaga “plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.” They also noted that the second North American leg of the tour, set to launch November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana, is still scheduled to commence as planned.
Find both Gaga and Live Nation’s statements below.
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
Gaga’s struggle with fibromyalgia will be covered in her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. Find the remaining Joanne tour dates below.
Lady Gaga 2017 Tour Dates:
09/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
09/26 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
11/13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
11/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
12/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/05 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena