Lady Gaga forced to postpone European tour because of “severe physical pain”

Photo by Philip Cosores

Late last week, Lady Gaga canceled her appearance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio Festival after being hospitalized with “severe physical pain” as a result of her fibromyalgia. Now, the illness is having a greater impact on her performance schedule, as she’s postponed her upcoming European tour under the advice of her doctors.

Coming in support of last year’s Joanne, the trek was scheduled to launch September 22nd in Barcelona, Spain and stretch 13 shows culminating in a Cologne, Germany concert on October 28th. Though no new dates have been confirmed, promoter Live Nation is advising fans to keep their tickets “pending the announcement of additional information once it is available.”

In a statement released to Instagram, Gaga expressed her disappointment in having to postpone the dates and responded to people who suggest she’s “being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.” “I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are… keeping me from what I love the most in the world: Performing for my fans,” she wrote.

Live Nation also released a statement explaining that “expert medical professionals” recommended the postponement. The promoter said Gaga “plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.” They also noted that the second North American leg of the tour, set to launch November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana, is still scheduled to commence as planned.

Find both Gaga and Live Nation’s statements below.

Gaga’s struggle with fibromyalgia will be covered in her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. Find the remaining Joanne tour dates below.