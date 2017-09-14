Lady Gaga hospitalized for “severe physical pain”

Just a few weeks after making history as the first female performer to headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Lady Gaga is canceling her appearance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil after being hospitalized. She announced as much on Twitter, telling her fans that she has to “take care of my body right now.”

More information, as well as sentiments from Gaga, followed in subsequent tweets and an Instagram posting.

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga hasn’t been shy about sharing her health issues. Earlier this week, she posted that her struggles with the chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia will be covered in her forthcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

The pop star is slated to tour with last year’s Joanne throughout the fall, with her European dates giving way to another North American leg beginning in early November. We wish her a speedy recovery.