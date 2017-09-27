Lana Del Rey announce 2018 North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey has scheduled a North American tour in support of her new album, Lust For Life. The early 2018 outing kicks off January 5th in Minneapolis and runs through the end of February. Joining on the road are Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchi. Scroll below to see Del Rey’s full tour schedule — which also includes appearances at Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals in March.

Lana Del Rey 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

01/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

01/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

01/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

01/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

01/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

01/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #

01/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

01/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

01/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena #

01/26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center #

01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

02/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center #

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Center #

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

02/11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center #

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center #

02/28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikki Shell

03/16-18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

^ = w/ Jhené Aiko

# = w/ Kali Uchis

Watch Del Rey’s latest music video for “White Mustang”: