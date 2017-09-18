Lana Del Rey, Feist, Elvis Costello to perform at Leonard Cohen tribute concert in Montreal

On November 6th, Lana Del Rey, Feist, Sting, and more will participate in a tribute concert honoring Leonard Cohen. The event is dubbed “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen” and marks the one-year anniversary of the legendary musician’s passing.

Set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the star-studded show will also boast performances Elvis Costello, Philip Glass, Damien Rice, k.d. lang, Patrick Watson, and members of The Lumineers. The entire show is being co-produced by Adam Cohen, Leonard’s son, and follows a set of wishes left by Leonard himself.

“My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: ‘Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles… and if you want a public event do it in Montreal,” Adam wrote in a statement (via Pitchfork). “I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

Game of Thrones director Jack Bender will film the event for an upcoming special, and veteran record and concert producer Hal Willner (Lou Reed, Lucinda Williams) has been tapped to produce. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec, and the Montreal Arts Council. For more information on “Tower of Song”, head here.

Later that week on November 9th, a special exhibit focused on Leonard will also open in Montreal. Contributors include The National and Sufjan Stevens. Leonard’s last album, You Want It Darker, was recently nominated for the 2017 Polaris Music Prize.

Feist, who previously paid homage to Leonard at the 2017 Juno Awards, covered his “Closing Time” for the 2011 film Take This Waltz; watch below: