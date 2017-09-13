Lana Del Rey releases new video for “White Mustang”: Watch

This past July, Lana Del Rey issued her fifth studio album, Lust for Life. Today, she’s broken off a music video for one of the LP’s highlights, “White Mustang”.

Much like the song itself, the clip is a sensual, slow-moving piece starring the pop singer and Icelandic actor Eðvarð Egilsson. The two exchange long stares and even longer caresses from the comfort of their luxe apartment. Hot. Check it out above.

(Read: Lana Del Rey and the End of the World (As We Know It))

“White Mustang” follows the visual for “Lust for Life”, Del Rey’s collaboration with The Weeknd. She was recently remixed by both Bloodpop and Clams Casino.