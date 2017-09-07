Menu
Laverne Cox is the new face of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line

by
on September 06, 2017, 11:55pm
Beyoncé unveiled the latest campaign for her Ivy Park clothing line today. To serve as the new face of brand, she has chosen Orange is the New Black actress and trans activist Laverne Cox

The fall campaign for the athleisure line was shot over the summer. In August, Cox first alluded to the collaboration during an appearance on Access Hollywood.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox shared with PeopleStyle. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

The new campaign is about celebrating “everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a statement provided by Ivy Park. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”

Check out photos and video of Cox modeling the fall collection below.

It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

