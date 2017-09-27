Liam Gallagher debuts new song, “Greedy Soul”, on Later… With Jools Holland: Watch

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album, As You Were, arrives next week on October 6th, and the former Oasis and Beady Eye member has now shared the fourth single from the album. Following “Wall of Glass”, “Chinatown”, and “For What It’s Worth” comes the propulsive “Greedy Soul”.

Gallagher debuted the track on last night’s episode of BBC’s Later…With Jools Holland, and today the studio version hit the web. Below, stream the track and watch Gallagher perform both “Greedy Soul” and “Wall of Glass” on the program.

(Read: Rock ‘N’ Roll Star: A Conversation with Liam Gallagher)

Liam Gallagher finishing off Later…with Jools Holland with ‘Greedy Soul’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/4G3vnYzjbW — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) September 26, 2017

Liam Gallagher performing ‘Wall Of Glass’ on Later…With Jools tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hl2QfAg8r1 — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) September 26, 2017

Thanx to jools holland for the red red wine it's been walloped yummy as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 26, 2017

Gallagher will embark on a North American tour in November. Revisit our conversation with the controversial artist from earlier this month. Meanwhile, brother Noel is set to release his new album, Who Built the Moon?, in November.