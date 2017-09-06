Lil Durk recruits Future and Jeezy for new single “Goofy”: Stream

Lil Durk came up as part of the Chicago drill scene, but has since relocated to another hotbed of hip-hop: Atlanta. On his latest track, “Goofy”, the MC embraces the sound of his new home with a heavy trap influence.

Bolstering his ATL cred is the presence of two beloved local legends, Future and Jeezy. The former takes over the codeine-drenched chorus while the latter swaps verses with Durk about rocking minks, staying off the 5-0’s radar, and hanging with groupies. Produced by Southside of 808 Mafia, you can check out the track below.

“Goofy” is the latest in a string of collaborations from Lil Durk this year. He released his Supa Vultures EP with Lil Reese last month and teaming with the likes of Quavo and Lil Yachty, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane on various tracks.

“Goofy” Single Artwork: