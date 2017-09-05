Lin-Manuel Miranda sings Magic School Bus theme song in new trailer for Netflix reboot: Watch

Netflix is set to premiere its reboot of the classic animated PBS show The Magic School Bus on September 22nd. Fittingly dubbed Magic School Bus Rides Again, it boasts star power in SNL cast member Kate McKinnon, who will portray Fiona Frizzle, sister to the program’s original Miss Frizzle character. Today, the first trailer has been let loose along with another big reveal: Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda has recorded a new version of the series’ theme song.

To match the times, the clip introduces us to a hipper bunch of students and the return of Liz the Chameleon, who apparently has since taken up DJing as a hobby. Miranda’s take on the theme song is modern, but still retains the curious and whimsical vibe that made the original ’90s TV show such a hit amongst little ones. The trailer also features our first look at McKinnon’s voice work as Fiona.

Check it out all up above.