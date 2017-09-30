Lin-Manuel Miranda slams Trump’s response to Puerto Rico crisis: “You’re going straight to hell”

Lin-Manuel Miranda lambasted Donald Trump in a series of tweets shortly after the president slammed the mayor of San Juan early Saturday morning. The Hamilton creator, who is partially of Puerto Rican descent, took Trump to task for his lack of response to Hurricane Maria.

“You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump,” Miranda tweeted. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

Referring to reports that Trump sent the tweets while at his New Jersey golf course, he added, “[San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz] has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

Finally, Miranda inquired, “Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?” before pointing readers to the Hispanic Foundation, a charity working toward the recovery effort in Puerto Rico supported by the actor in an open letter.

To say Trump has handled the crisis in Puerto Rico poorly would be a gross understatement. Last weekend, he tweeted about NFL protests, North Korea, and his beef with John McCain without bringing up the Carribean island once. When he did finally mention Puerto Rico on Monday, it was to focus on money owed to Wall Street banks rather share a plan for federal aid.

Meanwhile, Cruz explained problems with the federal response’s chain of command to CBS during the week. Pushing back tears, she stated, “[Emergency workers] are waiting for their marching orders… But you’ve got to do [something]. If you don’t do [anything], then hundreds of lives will be lost.”

“This is time for action,” Cruz added. “Let’s not talk about the debt, the freaking debt! Let’s talk about the deaths.”

In response, Trump called the mayor “nasty” while questioning her leadership ability.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he tweeted. “Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

See Miranda and Trump’s tweets below.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017