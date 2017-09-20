Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor for Tim Miller and James Cameron’s Terminator sequel

There is no fate but what we make. Remember that apocalyptic lesson? Well, get ready to lean more of them, as the one and only Linda Hamilton has agreed to reprise her role as Sarah Connor for James Cameron and Tim Miller’s forthcoming Terminator sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron announced the news at a private event, where he stressed the need for more female heroes, saying: “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return. There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

He’s not wrong, even if these comments are hot on the heels of his recent controversial Wonder Woman statements, and fans have every right to be excited, seeing how she’ll not only be reuniting with Cameron but also Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s also set to return.

As previously reported, Cameron and Miller are seeing this as a proper sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day and hope to expand this into a proper trilogy. They even orchestrated a great big writers room featuring David Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight), Charles Eglee (Dark Angel), and Josh Friedman (The Sarah Connor Chronicles). In other words, this won’t be another hand-me-down sequel like the last two have been.

Right now, the story’s under wraps, but Cameron hinted that they’re “starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” adding that, “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

Here’s hoping they somehow find a reason to bring back Michael Biehn.