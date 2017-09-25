LIV (Lykke Li, Miike Snow, Peter Bjorn & John) share video for new song “Hurts to Liv”: Watch

After dropping “Wings of Love” and “Dream Awake” last year, Swedish pop supergroup LIV (Lykke Li, Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg of Miike Snow, and Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John) resurfaced in June with a new single, “Heaven”. Now, LIV has released yet another new song with “Hurts to Liv”.

In a statement given to Vogue, the collective dedicated the song to Li and Wyatt’s late parents. “It’s been a very spiritual, beautiful, and life-awakening cycle,” Li says. “Creating and giving birth to a baby boy, losing a mother — as well as Andrew’s father — and to be able to put into song life’s suffering before it even happened. Sometimes we forget to live and be loved, cause it hurts to live.”

Li also posted the following on the song’s YouTube page: “There’s nothing more life awakening than the beginning and end of life, love and art. This song is a tribute to my mother and Andrew’s father, who passed away.”

It’s an appropriately aching song, a spare and slow-burning track buoyed by Li and Wyatt’s intertwining vocals. Despite the air of tragedy hovering around it, however, the accompanying video highlights the creation of life. See it above.