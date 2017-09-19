Lizzo shares new song “Truth Hurts”: Stream

Photo by Amanda Koellner

Last month, Lizzo returned with the body positive jam, “Water Me”. Today, she’s followed up with another self-empowerment anthem, “Truth Hurts”.

In the new song, the Minneapolis native addresses boy problems by telling off her most recent fling. The catchy, upbeat production keeps the tone light, yet Lizzo doesn’t hold back in the lyrics. “You coulda had a bad bitch, knock the middle/ Help you with your career, just a little,” she raps. “You’re ‘posed to hold me down/ But you’re holding me back/ And that’s the sound of me not calling you back.”

Hear “Truth Hurts” below.



“Truth Hurts” Single Artwork:

Lizzo is currently wrapping up festival appearances ahead of her “Good As Hell” US tour starting in November. She’ll also be performing Red Bull Sound Select’s 30 Days in Chicago. Find the complete schedule here.