Lizzos on a roll. After slaying with new song “Water Me”, she returned last week with “Truth Hurts”, a self-empowerment anthem that just got a funny and stylish new video.

Though the video finds Lizzo decked out in an elegant wedding dress, it’s the bridesmaid she loves more than the groom, thus pushing forward the song’s themes of independence and female empowerment that much more. According to Vogue, it was styled by singer and “fashion plate palimpsest” Brooke Candy. Watch it above.

Next up for Lizzo is Red Bull Sound Select’s 30 Days in Chicago and her “Good As Hell” US tour in November. Check her complete tour itinerary here.