London Grammar unveil a subdued, soulful cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”: Watch

London Grammar is riding high on the success of its sophomore album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, and is currently in the midst of a massive fall tour. Still, the band took some time out of their busy schedule to swing by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where they performed a rousing cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”.

The CoSigned English trio’s take is, like much of their music, subdued and melancholic without sacrificing their pop sensibilities. And while nearly no one’s guitar work can top the song’s signature solo, guitarist Dan Rothman’s translation is bewitching in its own right. Watch it above.

London Grammar will next head to Australia for a sold out, two-night stay at the Fremantle Arts Center.