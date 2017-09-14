Lorde releases “Homemade Dynamite” remix featuring SZA, Khalid, Post Malone: Stream

Lorde photo by Nathan Dainty

Leave it to our Lorde and savior to wrangle up three of today’s hottest R&B artists into one studio. Today, the Melodrama pop singer has shared a remix of “Homemade Dynamite” featuring SZA, Khalid, and Post Malone.

Taken a listen below.

Lorde previously performed “Homemade Dynamite” (or at least an interpretive dance version) at the 2017 MTV VMAs. She also recently delivered memorable festival sets at both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

As for her collaborators: SZA contributed to the new soundtrack to HBO’s Insecure series and the TDE singer’s debut full-length, Ctrl, is shaping up to be one of the best of the year; Khalid continues to ride the airwaves on the strength of his debut album, American Teen, and was recently named Best New Artist at the VMAs; and Post Malone’s Stoney single “Congratulations” is so ubiquitous, it’s managed to surpass his other chart-topper “White Iverson”.

“Homemade Dynamite” Remix Artwork: