March of the Juggalos goes down in Washington, DC

Today, Insane Clown Posse fans, affectionally known as “Juggalos,” descended on Washington, DC to protest the FBI’s decision to classify them as a gang.
According to reports from the ground, several hundred people turned out for the march, which also included speeches from Juggalos who were personally persecuted as a result of their affiliation. The members of Insane Clown Posse were also in attendance and were scheduled to speak and perform during the course of the march. Check out photos below.
Members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) also attended the march and showed their support by offering cold Faygo and snacks to the Juggalos.
In 2011, the FBI formally classified the Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang,” alleging its members of engaging in criminal activity and violence. In 2014, ICP filed a federal lawsuit against the US Department of Justice in hopes of overturning designation, arguing that it was an “unconstitutionally vague designation” that doesn’t meet the criteria for reasonable suspicion. Earlier this summer, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, compelling ICP to organize this weekend’s march.
“To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event,” the group said of the march. “This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration, organized for one purpose — to deliver a message to the world showing how Juggalos have been unfairly stigmatized and discriminated against simply for identifying as being part of a particular music-based subculture. The golden rule of the march for participants is simply this: If you’re not serious about being there, just stay home.”
Incidentally, a separate march in support of President Trump also took place in Washington, DC on Sunday, but was said to be much smaller than the Juggalos’ march.
Neither march, however, was big as the Latin American parade that also took place in DC on Saturday. As they say, womp womp…