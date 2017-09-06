Margo Price announces sophomore album, All American Made, shares new single “A Little Pain”: Stream

Margo Price took country music by storm with her 2016 debut Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, a record she followed up with this summer’s Weakness EP. Now she’s announced her next full-length effort, All American Made, is set for an October 20th release via Third Man Records.

Recorded at Memphis’ Sam Phillips Recording during the same sessions as Weakness, All American Made was again co-produced by Matt Ross-Spang, Alex Munoz, Price, and Jeremy Ivey, the latter of whom also plays acoustic guitar, bass, and harmonica. While the 12-track album is very much centered on “real-deal country music,” there are also touches of soul, R&B, and just a bit of funk. “Learning to Lose” is a duet with Willie Nelson, while gospel legends The McCrary Sisters singing backup on “Do Right By Me”.

Lead single “A Little Pain” also features some outside assistance in the form of Lester Snell, the man who created the iconic string arrangements for Shaft. Snell adds a sweeping bit of orchestration to the classic country groove of the track. Take a listen below via a video featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the recording sessions.

Pre-orders for All American Made are going on here and come with instant downloads of “A Little Pain” and “Weakness”. Participating independent record stores will also carry limited pressings of a sky blue vinyl version of the record, complete with a screenprinted LP jacket and insert. Take a look at the album art and tracklist below.

All American Made Album Artwork:

All American Made Tracklist:

01. Don’t Say It

02. Weakness

03. A Little Pain

04. Learning to Lose (featuring Willie Nelson)

05. Pay Gap

06. Nowhere Fast

07. Cocaine Cowboys

08. Wild Women

09. Heart of American

10. Do Right By Me

11. Loner

12. All American Made

Price has also revealed a run of tour dates for early 2018, and you can find her complete itinerary below.

Margo Price 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/09 – Jones Beach, NY @ Jones Beach Theater *

09/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

09/16 – Burgettstown, PA @ Farm Aid 2017

09/17 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival

10/01 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

10/05 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center ^

10/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

10/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center #

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

01/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

01/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s

01/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

01/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

01/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

02/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

02/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Papy & Harriet’s

03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

* = Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson & Family

^ = w/ Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb

# = w/ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul Tour