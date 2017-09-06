Margo Price announces sophomore album, All American Made, shares new single “A Little Pain”: Stream

Margo Price took country music by storm with her 2016 debut Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, a record she followed up with this summer’s Weakness EP. Now she’s announced her next full-length effort, All American Made, is set for an October 20th release via Third Man Records.
Recorded at Memphis’ Sam Phillips Recording during the same sessions as Weakness, All American Made was again co-produced by Matt Ross-Spang, Alex Munoz, Price, and Jeremy Ivey, the latter of whom also plays acoustic guitar, bass, and harmonica. While the 12-track album is very much centered on “real-deal country music,” there are also touches of soul, R&B, and just a bit of funk. “Learning to Lose” is a duet with Willie Nelson, while gospel legends The McCrary Sisters singing backup on “Do Right By Me”.
Lead single “A Little Pain” also features some outside assistance in the form of Lester Snell, the man who created the iconic string arrangements for Shaft. Snell adds a sweeping bit of orchestration to the classic country groove of the track. Take a listen below via a video featuring behind-the-scenes photos of the recording sessions.
Pre-orders for All American Made are going on here and come with instant downloads of “A Little Pain” and “Weakness”. Participating independent record stores will also carry limited pressings of a sky blue vinyl version of the record, complete with a screenprinted LP jacket and insert. Take a look at the album art and tracklist below.
All American Made Album Artwork:
All American Made Tracklist:
01. Don’t Say It
02. Weakness
03. A Little Pain
04. Learning to Lose (featuring Willie Nelson)
05. Pay Gap
06. Nowhere Fast
07. Cocaine Cowboys
08. Wild Women
09. Heart of American
10. Do Right By Me
11. Loner
12. All American Made
Price has also revealed a run of tour dates for early 2018, and you can find her complete itinerary below.
Margo Price 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
09/09 – Jones Beach, NY @ Jones Beach Theater *
09/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
09/16 – Burgettstown, PA @ Farm Aid 2017
09/17 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival
10/01 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
10/05 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center ^
10/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^
10/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^
10/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center #
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
01/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
01/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s
01/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
01/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint
01/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre
02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
02/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
02/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
02/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
02/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Papy & Harriet’s
03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
* = Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson & Family
^ = w/ Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb
# = w/ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul Tour