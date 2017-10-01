Marilyn Manson hospitalized after large stage prop collapses

Marilyn Manson was injured and taken to a hospital after a large stage prop collapsed on him during a concert in New York City on Saturday night.

Fan-captured footage shows Manson attempting to climb a large metal sculpture in the style of two pistol guns. Moments later, however, the sculpture came crashing down on top of Manson and the rocker was pinned to the ground for several minutes. He was taken off the stage by stretcher transported to a local hospital.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” a representative said in a statement. As of publication, the nature of his injuries are unclear.

Marilyn Manson reportedly seriously injured after set crashes onto him during concert in NYC pic.twitter.com/295HC0OaPj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2017

On Friday night, Manson suffered another onstage incident in Pittsburgh when he fell off the stage. Manson claimed to have broken his ankle, but was able to finish the performance.