Marilyn Manson previews album with new song “KILL4ME”: Stream

On October 6th, Marilyn Manson returns with a new album called Heaven Upside Down. Due out through Loma Vista Recordings, the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor is being teased today with “KILL4ME”.

Whereas Manson boasted “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE” on his previous single, this swaggering glam rock number sees him asking his followers to pull out their switchblades and prove their loyalty. Take a listen below.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

In a new interview with Consequence of Sound’s Bryce Segall set for publication next month, Manson noted how Heaven Upside Down may hearken back to his earlier work. “I didn’t try to return to a sound I had before, but I definitely have the attitude I had before. This record doesn’t have a persona or character. It lives within me having the same enthusiasm, same fire, and the same intent and reckless abandon.”

Manson will promote the LP on his upcoming North American tour . Also in the works is a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

On the personal front, Manson recently finally made amends with Trent Reznor, and the two just may hit the studio together. He also supposedly settled things with Justin Bieber after quite a bit of drama over a repurposed t-shirt.

Heaven Upside Down Tracklist:

01. Revelation #12

02. Tattooed In Reverse

03. WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE

04. SAY10

05. KILL4ME

06. Saturnalia

07. JE$U$ CRI$I$

08. Blood Honey

09. Heaven Upside Down

10. Threats of Romance